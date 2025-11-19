Car Driver Assaults RTC Bus Driver In Road Rage

KARIMNAGAR: In a bizarre incident, a car driver severely assaulted an RTC bus driver for allegedly not giving way to his vehicle. The incident occurred on Wednesday at Vallampatla village in Yellanthakunta mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

According to the police, the assault took place around 3.30 pm when the bus was travelling from Yellanthakunta towards Sircilla. The assailant, identified as Pittala Srikanth, chased the Sircilla depot bus after he was unable to overtake it. He then forced the bus to stop, and in a fit of rage, repeatedly punched and kicked the driver, Balaraju, in full view of shocked passengers. The passengers eventually intervened and pushed Srikanth away from the scene.

Following the attack, RTC driver Balaraju lodged a formal complaint with the police and continued the journey to Sircilla with passengers. Meanwhile, the car driver fled the spot.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They traced the registration number of the car used in the assault and found that it belongs to another district. Balaraju’s condition has been confirmed as stable, with medical tests showing no serious external injuries.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar strongly condemned the attack. He immediately contacted district police superintendent Mahesh B. Geethe, calling the deliberate assault on an on-duty RTC employee a heinous act.

The minister directed the SP to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against the attacker. He warned that assaults on RTC staff, who work tirelessly to serve the public, will not be tolerated. He also assured RTC employees of full support and stated that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.