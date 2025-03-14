Car Crashes into Fencing at Balakrishna's residence in Jubilee Hills

A car caused chaos in Jubilee Hills after it ran onto the footpath and fencing at actor Balakrishna's residence on Road No. 1 on Friday morning. The vehicle collided with the fencing due to excessive speed. The incident occurred while the car was traveling towards the Jubilee Hills check post from Madhapur via Jubilee Hills Road No. 45. The car's front, along with the fencing, was damaged in the crash. Locals reported that the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel before the accident. The police have filed a case and are currently investigating.



