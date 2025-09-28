Car Catches Fire on Gachibowli Flyover

Hyderabad: A car caught fire on Gachibowli flyover triggering panic among motorists on Saturday night. However, no one was injured.

A few minutes after it reached the flyover, the car was engulfed in flames. Those in the car came out of the vehicle on seeing the flames. Upon receiving information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and the flames were extinguished within a few minutes.

The fire-fighters said the reasons behind the incident were yet to be known.