Car Catches Fire on Expressway, Hits Traffic

Hyderabad: Traffic on the PVNR Expressway slowed down for 10-15 minutes on Wednesday after a car caught fire near Pillar No. 112, blocking the northbound lanes from the PVNR flyover toward Rethibowli.

According to B. Raju, Station House Officer of Gudimalkapur Police Station, the vehicle was driven by Javed Hussain, a resident of Golden Heights, who was alone in the car at the time. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Eyewitnesses said the car broke down before flames erupted. Fire crews from Rajendranagar and Sagar Road stations rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze, preventing further damage. Police have registered a case and are awaiting a detailed investigation report from the fire department to determine the exact cause of the fire.