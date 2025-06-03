Car Catches Fire Near Petrol Bunk in Gachibowli

Hyderabad:A car caught fire near a petrol bunk close to the Cyberabad police commissioner’s office in Gachibowli late on Monday. Madhapur fire station responded to an emergency call and managed to douse the flames. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Madhapur station fire officer Anjaneyulu D. confirmed the fire was extinguished and the scene secured. The vehicle was gutted. It was suspected that a technical fault or short circuit was a possible cause for the fire.



The burnt car was handed over to Raidurgam police for investigations. Police said that car owner was not found during the time of incident, suspected to have left the premises. No complaint has been received so far.

