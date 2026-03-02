 Top
Car Catches Fire after Crashing into Van at LB Nagar

Telangana
2 March 2026 11:19 AM IST

The car driven by Sai Keerthan crashed into the van at high speed

A car went up in flames after ramming into a van at LB Nagar crossroads on Sunday midnight. (Source: X)

Hyderabad: A car went up in flames after ramming into a van at LB Nagar crossroads on Sunday midnight.

The car driven by Sai Keerthan, a resident of Rock Town in LB Nagar, crashed into the van at high speed. It then overturned and went up in flames. The passersby then came to the rescue of the seriously injured car driver and pulled him out of the vehicle.

They rushed him to a corporate hospital in LB Nagar where his condition is said to be critical. The police said the incident occurred because of high speed.


