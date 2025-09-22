Car After Tyre Burst Hits Bike, Kills Rider, Pillion

HYDERABAD: Two youngsters who had stepped out for a late night cup of tea were killed when their bike was hit by a car which had suffered a tyre burst at about 1 am on Saturday. The accident occurred at Mehdipatnam crossroads, Raidurgam police said. Police have booked B. Karthik, 23, an IT employee from Jubilee Hills, who was at the wheel of the car.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Abdul Ahaduddin Khan, 25, and Mohd Nazeer Fahad, 22, private company employees from Tolichowki. Police said they were on their way to Gachibowli from Tolichowki for tea. Karthik’s car tyre burst at that moment, causing the vehicle to swerve and hit the bike.

The impact was such that the victims flung several metres away. They sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a private hospital where doctors declared them dead. Karthik was headed towards the Financial District to meet his friends. He confirmed that Karthik was not under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking of whether speeding was a factor, investigation officer Rajagopal Reddy said, “According to preliminary investigation, he was driving at 60 kmph. We are still investigating what other causes could have contributed to the accident.”

Based on a complaint by Ahaduddin’s uncle, Baliuddin, Raidurgam police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the BNS. The bodies of both the deceased were shifted to the Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination and later handed over to their families on Saturday. Further investigation into the incident is underway.





2 Accused in Murder Case Apprehended

HYDERABAD: The Petbasheerabad police apprehended two persons accused of murdering Durgam Srikanth Goud and leaving his friend Ali, injured. Padala Anand and Padala Sudhakar, natives of Srikakulam district, were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

The accused run a welding and fabrication unit at Dhulapally. The deceased, Srikanth Goud was a local resident, while Ali, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad.

Police said Srikanth had been pressuring Anand to sell his property at a low price, leading to frequent disputes. On September 18, Srikanth, along with Ali and others, confronted Anand at a container near Dhulapally regarding the same issue. Later in the evening, Srikanth, Ali and Raju followed Anand and Sudhakar into their shed, abused them, and a fight broke out. In retaliation, the accused attacked Srikanth and Ali with iron rods. Srikanth died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while Ali remains critical.

“Srikanth would also try to threaten Anand to sell it at a lower price by saying he was a non-local and would try to dominate him,” Petbasheerabad inspector Vijay Vardhan said. The duo were tracked using CCTV footage, local intelligence and technical surveillance. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, police said.





Newborn’s body in plastic cover found

HYDERABAD: The body of a newborn was found dead in a remote area in Premnagar, on Sunday. Miyapur police said. They were informed by one Rupa Reddy and found the infant’s body wrapped in a plastic cover upon reaching the spot. The baby is suspected to have been born two-three days back and the body was found in a decomposed state. Police have registered a case based on a complaint by Chennaiah Goud, a home guard with the Miyapur police. The body has been shifted to Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.





Man dies by suicide after tiff with wife

HYDERABAD: Santosh, a 23-year-old construction worker, allegedly by suicide at his residence in Balanagar at about 1 am on Saturday following a quarrel with his wife about his drinking habits. Investigation officer A. Hari said that following the quarrel, Santosh assaulted his wife Shruthi, pushed her out of the house and locked the door. It is suspected that he may have taken the extreme step afterwards.

After waiting outside for a while, Shruthi tried persuading Santosh to open the door, but received no response. The incident woke up her neighbours, who tried to break the door open. A Balanagar police patrol reached the place at that time. On being informed, three of the cops broke the door open through a hammer and found Santosh dead. His body was shifted to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. Based on Shruthi's complaint, a case was registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.