Capture State's Beauty: TGTDC’s Photo, Video Contest

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) is holding a photography and videography contest to showcase the beautiful culture, nature, food, festivals and tourist spots of the state. The contest is part of the Tourism Conclave that will take place in Hyderabad in August.

The theme of the contest is “Capture the Mesmerising Beauty of Telangana with Your Lens.” People who love taking photos and videos are invited to take part and share what they love about Telangana.

The contest starts on July 4 and ends on July 27. There are cash prizes for the winners. Video category: 1st Prize – ₹10,000; 2nd Prize – ₹5,000; 3rd Prize – ₹3,000 and photo category: 1st Prize – ₹4,000; 2nd Prize – ₹3,000; 3rd Prize –₹2,000.

To take part, participants can upload photos or videos to Google Drive and email the link to photo@gtdc.in. They must include their name, contact number, category (photo or video), title of entry, location and date taken.