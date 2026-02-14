Cantonment Website Down, Civic Services Hit

HYDERABAD: Online access to basic civic services has been disrupted in Secunderabad Cantonment after the official website of the Cantonment Board remained inaccessible for nearly a week, forcing residents to visit the office in person.

With most services having moved online in recent years, the outage has affected routine transactions including property tax and water bill payments, applications for birth and death certificates, trade licences, building plan approvals, and betterment charges.

Residents reported repeated login failures and some approached the board office directly. Staff informed visitors that services under the e‑Chhawani platform were temporarily suspended due to “security‑related reasons,” following directions from the Defence ministry.

An official said restoration efforts are under way but the portal may take at least another week to become fully functional. “Most citizen services are now processed online. We are working to restore access at the earliest,” the official noted.

The disruption has delayed payments and applications, particularly for those facing deadlines linked to taxes, licences, or building permissions. Residents expressed concern over the lack of prior notice, saying the absence of digital access has slowed routine compliance.

With online processing forming the backbone of civic administration in the cantonment, the outage has highlighted the risks of dependence on digital systems without parallel offline mechanisms. Officials have not announced any penalty relaxations so far, and said clearer timelines will emerge once technical and security reviews are completed.