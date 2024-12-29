Cantonment Police, SCB Officials Clear Encroachments in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: In a joint operation led by SCB chief executive officer Madhukar Naik and the cantonment traffic police, encroachments were removed in Bowenpally, the area near Diamond Point, Delhi Public School and Imperial Gardens.

The drive focused on clearing illegally erected structures that were occupying footpaths, particularly near schools and market areas. CEO Naik, along with superintendent of police M. Devender and traffic officers Shariq, Sridhar, Madhu Babu and Paul, supervised the operation.

Violators included shops, tea stalls, paan shops, fruit vendors and stores, and notices had been issued to them, officials said.

“We understand the rules, but we need designated vending zones. This is our livelihood,” said Rahim, a banana vendor in Bowenpally. Residents welcomed the initiative, long frustrated by safety hazards posed by the encroachments.