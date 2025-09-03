Cantonment Nala-Clearance Postponed

Hyderabad:A planned demolition and nala-clearance operation in Secunderabad Cantonment has been postponed. Officials said the drive would resume only after the monsoon ends and the state releases `303 crore in compensation into a special escrow account.

The agency in charge, HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency), was to reclaim encroached public lands and safeguard urban assets. The compensation relates to 24 acres of cantonment land transferred for elevated corridors aimed at easing traffic congestion. Approval for these skyways is in place following an MoU between the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Army.



Earlier this month, HYDRAA and Cantonment Board officials conducted drone surveys to map encroachments around nalas and lakes in Patny, Picket and Hasmathpet. The surveys revealed numerous illegal structures and bottlenecks, leading to plans for demolition and construction of retaining walls. However, court cases and persistent monsoon rains have forced a delay.



A senior Cantonment Board officer said, “Work will commence once the rains subside and the `303 crore is credited into the escrow account.” Meanwhile, residents of Patny, Picket, Hasmathpet and nearby areas will have to wait longer for clearance and flood-proofing measures.

Students protest over fee arrears



Hyderabad:Anger over pending scholarships and fee reimbursements spilled onto the streets on Tuesday as Students' Federation of India (SFI)-led students marched towards ministers’ quarters, demanding resolution of long-standing problems in the education sector. Police blocked the protesters, leading to a tense confrontation, arrests and injuries.



SFI state president S. Rajinikanth said nearly `8,158 crore in fee reimbursement arrears and scholarships had remained uncleared for over six years. He added that students were being denied certificates due to the dues, preventing them from pursuing higher education. Hostel mess charges in Gurukuls, KGBVs and ashram schools had been pending for nine months, while uniforms and textbooks in residential schools were still undelivered.



“Telangana has had no education minister for 20 months. Students are left voiceless, with their future blocked by government neglect,” Rajinikanth said, adding that dues under the Best Available Scheme, university grants and Mana Ooru Mana Badi funds also remained unpaid.



As students attempted to march forward, police pushed them back. SFI leaders Ashok Reddy and Srikanth were allegedly roughed up, with shirts torn and injuries reported. Several leaders were taken into custody and shifted to Bollaram, Karkhana, Bowenpally and Tirumalagiri police stations. Similar protests and arrests were reported in Hanmakonda and Sircilla.



SFI state secretary T. Nagaraju termed the arrests “illegal and undemocratic,” demanding the immediate release of detained students. “When students ask for fees, is this the government’s answer—attacks and arrests? This is a shameful assault on democracy,” he said, warning of intensified statewide protests if the government fails to act.



Draft electoral roll for Jubilee Hills out



Hyderabad:The draft electoral roll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency has been released, listing 3,92,669 electors. Citizens have time until September 17 to check details and raise claims or objections.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharshan Reddy said the draft roll included 2,04,288 male voters, 1,88,356 female voters, and 25 classified as “other.” Polling will be conducted across 407 polling stations housed in 139 buildings.



Voters can verify their details at the Electoral Registration Office, designated polling stations, or online through the CEO Telangana portal. Requests for inclusion, deletion, correction, or change of address can be submitted using Forms 6, 7, and 8.



The CEO’s office fixed September 25 as the deadline for disposal of all claims and objections. The final roll will be published on September 30. Citizens dissatisfied with decisions of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) may file appeals under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with provision for a second appeal before the CEO.



Officials said the process is part of regular electoral roll revision to ensure accuracy and completeness of voter data ahead of elections. Residents in the constituency have been urged to check their names, correct errors, or apply for inclusion if left out.

