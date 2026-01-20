Cantonment MLA On Fast For GHMC Merger

HYDERABAD: Calling the continued functioning of nominated members of the cantonment board a denial of democracy and development, Secunderabad Cantonment Congress MLA Sriganesh Narayanan on Tuesday launched a relay hunger strike demanding the merger of civilian areas of the cantonment with the GHMC.

The protest began at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue in Karkhana after an all-faith prayer, with leaders, intellectuals, and residents joining the MLA. Narayanan said elections had not been held since 2020 and the Centre had continued the nominated system through annual gazette notifications, leaving cantonment residents without representation.

“If the cantonment has to develop, merger with the municipal corporation is the only path,” Narayanan said. “A board with no funds and no accountability cannot even provide drinking water, internal roads, or drainage.”

He said the area had fallen decades behind while the rest of the city grew. “Keeping the cantonment under central control has meant zero development. Merger will bring real civic services,” he said, questioning why residents were paying additional property registration charges without basic facilities.

Pradesh Congress Committee former president V. Hanumantha Rao, who visited the protest site, said Narayanan’s demand was justified. He said the nominated system had weakened democratic accountability and urged the Centre to act without further delay.

Senior Congress leader Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao said cantonment residents were being deprived of rights enjoyed by other city residents. “Without elected local bodies, there is no answerability. This situation cannot continue,” he said.

Telangana movement activist and singer Epuri Somanna also expressed solidarity, saying the struggle reflected a larger fight for democratic rights.

Narayanan warned that the protest would intensify if the demand was ignored. “If need be, we will take this struggle to Delhi and protest at Jantar Mantar. This fight will continue until the merger is completed,” he said. The relay hunger strike saw participation from local leaders, activists, community organisations, and several cantonment residents.