Cantonment Merger Debate Grows as GHMC Expansion Gains Pace

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment residents are unsure about the area’s future, with no elections for years and no clear word on whether the civilian pockets will be merged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation even as other municipalities move ahead with integration.

The issue has gained urgency following the Delhi High Court’s directive asking the Centre to explain by March 11 whether cantonments across India will go to elections or be merged with local bodies.

Inside the cantonment belt, residents say civic work was stalled for years, outdated regulations and the absence of an elected board have made day to day life increasingly difficult.

“Every development file moves through multiple departments, and no one wants to take ownership,” said Lokesh Pothula, a resident of Trimulgherry and president of Kalyan Colony Residents Welfare Association. “If we are part of the metropolitan core, we need an administration that matches that reality.”

The Cantonment Vikas Manch, in a letter submitted to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, sought his intervention to include Secunderabad Cantonment Board area in wider metropolitan planning.

The group’s general secretary Ravinder Babu S, said residents face severe hardships because the area continues to be governed by British era laws and pointed out that no elections have been held for five years. “The civilian population feels deeply isolated from the progress surrounding them as adjacent local bodies advance towards GHMC integration,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

In its three-point request to the state, the group urged officials to expedite consultations with the defence ministry, accelerate merger proceedings alongside the GHMC elections, and resolve the long pending issue affecting an estimated 4.5 lakh people. The letter noted that administration by civilian nominated members has led to stalled development works and prolonged uncertainty.

According to local resident welfare associations (RWAs), the merger conversation has resurfaced at a critical moment. “People want stability. Whether the decision is merger or elections, it must be time bound and transparent,” said Anita P., who represents a cluster of colonies near Bolarum. She added that fragmented governance has slowed even routine works like drainage repairs and street lighting.

Urban planners believe that integrating civilian pockets with GHMC could reduce administrative overlaps, streamline approvals and bring the area under uniform taxation and service delivery systems. However, they caution that the transition must include clear guidelines on building permissions, road widening, and long standing defence land boundary issues.

Officials familiar with ongoing discussions say that while the state has initiated talks with the defence ministry, a final decision will depend on concurrence from both sides. The Delhi High Court’s observations on repeated administrative extensions under Section 13 have added pressure for a definite outcome.