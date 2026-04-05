Cantonment Land Use Sparks Fresh Concerns

Hyderabad: Concerns over how government land is being handled in Secunderabad Cantonment have come up again, with questions raised about approvals, encroachments and lack of oversight. Residents say officials who are meant to protect public land are allowing it to be taken over. “Public land is slowly slipping away, and no one seems to be accountable,” a resident, Manaswini Yadav, told Deccan Chronicle.

In Marredpally, a 2,595 sq m land parcel in Survey No. 37 was classified as an orchard under the Urban Land Ceiling Act, 1976, and exempted in 1980 with a clear condition that it could only be used as an orchard and not sold or leased.

“Over time, a colony came up on the land, and a layout named Rukmini Devi Colony emerged in the remaining area. Authorities had earlier directed that 2,818 sq m be handed over to the cantonment for roads, a park and setback space,” she told DC.

After the Act was repealed, the land changed hands. New owners applied for building permissions even though their documents reportedly showed nearly 300 sq m less land than claimed. Residents say approvals were still granted.

“They merged roads and park space into their land and even fenced it, while a gate blocking a road was later removed. The park and setback areas are still not clearly marked,” another resident, Sampath, said.

Another issue has come up near Tadbund crossroads in Survey No. 176. The board granted permission for construction next to the Begumpet Airport wall despite the site not having proper road access.

Residents pointed out that a nearby cooperative housing society was denied permission for 40 years on the same grounds. “Rules seem to change depending on who is applying,” Sampath said.

The proposed building, including a cellar and two floors near the airport boundary, has raised security concerns.

Officials from Defence Estates are also reported to have issued No Objection Certificates more than once for change of land use, adding to the concerns. With no elected representatives in the cantonment board, residents say decisions are going unchecked, raising questions about how public land is being managed.