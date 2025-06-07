Cantonment Lakes Set for Rejuvenation

Hyderabad: The modernisation of Trimulgherry lake in Secunderabad Cantonment has moved to the next phase, with the Cantonment Board confirming it has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for works to revive the water body. The Ramannakunta awaits defence permission.

Cantonment Board CEO Madhukar Naik told Deccan Chronicle that the NOC for the Trimulgherry lake was granted on June 4, shortly after receiving the request from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). “As for Ramannakunta lake, since it lies on defence land, we have written to the Local Military Authority (LMA) and are awaiting clearance. Once it arrives, the NOC should follow within a couple of weeks,” he said.

The clarification comes a day after Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Narayanan said the government was fully prepared to fund both rejuvenation projects and only waiting for the Board’s clearance to begin work.

“The Chief Minister is ready to sanction any amount needed to revive these lakes. Project reports are complete, and the tender process is ready—only the Board’s green signal is awaited,” Narayanan said after a meeting with HMDA engineers and senior Board officials, including Naik, Joint CEO Pallavi Vijay Wani, HMDA chief engineer Ravinder and executive engineer Harikrishna.

He urged the Board to act with urgency, stressing that lake restoration is not just about beautification. “It’s about groundwater recharge, better drainage, and protecting these water bodies from encroachments. These lakes are vital to our region’s ecology,” he said.

Residents and environmental volunteers have long demanded the revival of both lakes, which have deteriorated due to unchecked siltation, sewage inflow, and neglect. Past efforts to rejuvenate them were stalled due to a lack of coordination between state and defence authorities. “These are our lakes. We cannot let bureaucratic delays destroy what little is left,” the MLA said.