Cantonment Drains Blocked, Colonies Pay Price

Hyderabad: Every spell of rain in Secunderabad Cantonment brings flooding, with residents blaming unchecked encroachments on nalas and the indifference of officials. They point out that fines and notices are issued, but corrective measures are never carried out.

In colonies such as Nandamurinagar and Ganeshnagar, families say they no longer fear the rain but the floods that follow. “We cannot sleep peacefully when clouds gather. The water enters our homes every year because the natural drains have been blocked,” said K. Ramesh, a Nandamuri Nagar resident, standing outside his inundated lane.

Residents and shopkeepers recall that while Cantonment rules forbid construction across natural water channels, several such buildings have come up under the board’s jurisdiction. Localities like Picket, Hasmathpet and Patny are among the worst affected. “We are told notices have been issued, but nothing has changed on the ground. Every shower brings the same misery,” said Suresh Rao, a Ganesh Nagar shopkeeper.

Records show that in Survey No. 33, Bowenpally, a builder sought permission in 2017 to construct on a 1,551-square-yard plot through which a nala passed. Officials initially objected, but later cleared the project after the builder signed a bond promising to lay a special drainage line. Residents say the drainage was never laid, leaving Nandamuri Nagar basti to flood each monsoon. “Officials took his bond and later forgot about it. We are the ones paying the price,” said Vijay Kumar, a local volunteer, who joined neighbours in bailing water out of his home after Wednesday’s showers.

Another case dating back to 2014 near the AOC Centre involved the AOC Regimental Association, which began construction on five acres that cut across three nalas. Despite notices, the work continued and was eventually “regularised” in 2019. Board files mention that a `1 crore penalty and nala restoration were proposed, but only `50 lakh was collected and the restoration was never carried out. “Files show that half of the proposed penalty was collected and nala restoration was never done,” said Shivaji Patel, a former board clerk familiar with the case.

Residents of Gandhinagar, Durgagardens, Ganesh Nagar, Hanumantharao Gardens and Wellington Enclave say they have been paying the price ever since. “Our colony wall collapsed because of water pressure this week. How long will we live like this?” asked Salma Begum, a Ganesh Nagar resident, pointing to debris still lying across the road.

The pattern, residents say, is always the same — unauthorised construction is permitted after “bonds” or fines, but promised corrective measures never arrive. “We don’t want notices or fines. We want proper drains that will carry the water away. If they can approve big buildings, they can at least protect the bastis,” said Anita Nair, a Wellington Enclave resident.

Drainage diversion numbers:

· 2014 – AOC builds on 5 acres, 3 nalas blocked

· 2017 – Bowenpally, 1,551 sq. yds., bond ignored

· 2019 – Regularised: Rs.1 cr penalty, Rs.50 lakh paid

· Colonies hit – Nandamuri Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Gandhinagar, Durgagardens, Hanumantharao Gardens, Wellington Enclave

· Affects – Walls collapsed, bastis flooded, roads swamped