Cantatas, Runs To Draw People For Easter Festivities

Hyderabad: Churches across the city have lined up a series of programmes during Holy Week following Good Friday, marking the Lenten season with events centred on the suffering and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

At New Life Assembly of God, Hitec City campus, an Easter cantata depicting the life and resurrection of Jesus Christ will be staged. Pastor Rev. Younus Samuel said, “Blending drama, music and visual storytelling, the performance will try to convey the emotional depth and spiritual essence of the Easter message.” The programme will be held on Easter Day at Meridian School, 100 Feet Road, Madhapur, from 6 pm to 9.30 pm.

Fusion Church in Madhapur has planned a community event on Holy Saturday. Pastor V. Ebenezer Benjamin said, “On Holy Saturday, a fun Easter egg hunt has been planned, drawing registrations from various congregations and other faiths; the event begins at 3.30 pm at Phoenix Arena.”

Meanwhile, the annual ‘Run for Jesus’ event, involving thousands of Christians, will be held on Saturday from 6 am. Organisers said it is the largest ecumenical rally uniting Catholic and Protestant churches across more than 800 locations in India. Participants walk, run and ride two-wheelers, proclaiming the message of the crucifixion and resurrection on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter, raising slogans such as “Christ is Risen! Indeed, Christ is Risen,”.

The events mark the culmination of the Lenten season with public participation and inter-denominational engagement across the city.