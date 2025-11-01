 Top
Candlelight Rally Held on Police Martyrs’ Memorial Day

Telangana
1 Nov 2025 12:28 AM IST

Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya said the sacrifices of police martyrs would never be forgotten

Candlelight Rally Held on Police Martyrs’ Memorial Day
Police organise a candlelight rally in Nizamabad on Friday as part of the police martyrs memorial programme. By Arrangement

NIZAMABAD: A candlelight rally was organised on Friday to mark Police Martyrs’ Memorial Day (Police Flag Day). The rally began at Court Chowrasta, passed through the municipal office and NTR Chowrasta, and concluded at the Police Headquarters, where candles were lit at the Martyrs’ Memorial in tribute to the fallen heroes.

Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya said the sacrifices of police martyrs would never be forgotten. He noted that society lives in peace today because of their selfless service and sacrifice and assured that the police department would always stand by the families of the martyrs.

Additional DCP (Admin) G. Baswa Reddy, additional police commissioner (A.R.) Ramachander Rao, traffic ACPs L. Raja Venkat Reddy and Mastan Ali, special branch inspector Akula Srisailam, reserve inspectors Srinivas, Tirupati, and Shekhar Babu, along with circle inspectors, sub-inspectors, police association president Shakeel Pasha, police personnel, special party staff, and family members of the martyrs participated in the event.

