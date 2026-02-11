Candidates Splurge Money For Victory In Municipal Elections

Hyderabad: Pay-outs by some candidates in municipalities on the city outskirts for Wednesday’s civic elections have surpassed those during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Complaints suggest that inducements have reached ₹30,000 per vote in different areas.

Rangareddy district has emerged as a major hotspot, where elections are being held in Amangal, Shadnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Chevella, Shankarpally and Moinabad municipalities covering around 1.75 lakh voters. The total expenditure by candidates across parties is estimated by political circles to have crossed ₹250 crore.

In one municipality in Rangareddy district, an allegation has surfaced that a candidate is distributing as much as ₹30,000 per vote.

In the hours before polling, candidates are said to be racing against time to outdo rivals by offering higher inducements. In several wards, candidates are reportedly assessing what their opponents are distributing and preparing to exceed that amount.

Money, liquor, saris, kitchen utensils, groceries and meat are among the items allegedly being distributed, with political workers moving door to door to secure voter support. In some municipalities, candidates have also announced promises of gold, pensions and cash assistance if elected.

There is widespread talk of large party funds being released to key candidates, with political sources claiming that the bulk of the money would reach distribution points by Tuesday night, pushing inducements to a peak on the eve of polling.

In Shankarpally, where elections are being held in 15 wards with 21,401 voters and the chairperson post is unreserved, competition is intense. In a few wards, candidates of major parties are allegedly spending crores of rupees.

Political sources claim that ₹6-8 crore is being spent per ward by all parties combined, with inducements ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per vote. In one ward, a major party candidate is said to be distributing saris, silver coins, and ₹30,000 per vote, while indicating readiness to increase the amount to ₹40,000 if required. Overall spending in Shankarpally alone is estimated to have crossed ₹50 crore.

In Chevella, an aspirant for the chairperson post has reportedly spent `15 crore so far. Ward-level candidates of the same party are said to have received ₹30 lakh-₹50 lakh each, apart from over ₹8 crore allegedly distributed to local leaders. In Shadnagar, a candidate from a major party is reported to have distributed ₹3 crore through party channels to ward-level candidates.

In a ward in Moinabad, candidates allegedly competed by distributing complete kitchen set-ups. One candidate distributed extra LPG cylinders, prompting another to distribute gas stoves. This was followed by the distribution of 25-kg rice bags by the first candidate and pressure cookers by the second. Similar distributions of cookers, stoves and televisions reportedly spread to neighbouring wards.

Candidates in several wards are said to be distributing silver coins, televisions, refrigerators, mixers, sarees and stoves. In many areas, each household is reportedly being given a kilogram of chicken, with liquor bottles distributed to male voters. In some cases, candidates are allegedly placing images of deities in homes and making voters swear allegiance.

Rebel candidates from major parties contesting as independents in several wards and divisions are also reportedly preparing for large-scale cash distribution. In some areas, five or six rebels from major parties are in the fray, with each claiming confidence of victory and matching official party candidates in spending.

In a ward in Chevella, a candidate released a pamphlet promising half a tola of gold to every household if elected. The pamphlet also promised ₹500 to each pensioner, ₹10,000 for nutritional support to pregnant women who have completed six months, and ₹20,000 to families in case of accidental death. In Moinabad, another candidate reportedly promised to pay ₹1,000 per month from personal funds to eligible pensioners until they start receiving government pensions.

Candidates are also focusing on migrant voters who have moved to cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru for work. Political workers are reportedly offering to bear travel expenses and provide additional cash for votes, with some even booking flight tickets.