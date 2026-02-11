Candidates Lure Voters With Gifts, Cash Ahead of Municipal Polls Today

Karimnagar/Warangal: With just hours to go before polling for the municipal and corporation elections starts on Wednesday, February 11, police are on high alert in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts. This is to check candidates from influencing voters with money and gifts.

In a major crackdown on Tuesday, election officials in Korutla, following a tip off, seized a significant haul of silver idols from the residence of a BRS candidate Yeldhi Srinivas in the 24th ward.

The idols of Lord Venkateswara and Jesus Christ had been kept ready for distribution to voters. While the BRS party has condemned the raids as political harassment, officials are taking up further investigations.

The situation in Mahabubabad town is more controversial. Locals are suggesting that some candidates are offering as much as Rs.10,000 per vote in high-stakes wards. For the candidates it is said to be an “Izzat ka sawaal’ (a matter of pride).” Candidates are allegedly spending crores of rupees to secure a win.

Notably, before giving the cash, the candidates’ agents are making voters swear on religious photos of deities, such as Lord Ganesha, that they will vote for a specific party.

This is reportedly happening despite intensified surveillance by police and the state’s flying squads. In Mahabubabad, special teams are on high alert as the overnight distribution of incentives is expected to peak before the polls open.

In the interim, there are worries that money power may overshadow local issues, though ultimately, it will depend on the voters whether they yield to inducements.