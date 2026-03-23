Cancellation of Freedom Fighters Pension Upheld

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court sought a response from the GHMC and the police in a writ plea concerning traffic umbrellas and traffic booths carrying advertisements in areas falling under the Cyberabad and Rachakonda traffic jurisdictions, which are recently added to GHMC limits. M/s Pranaya Ads, the petitioner, contended that it was permitted by the traffic police to maintain 109 traffic umbrellas and five traffic booths under proceedings dated on October 26, 2022, issued by the deputy commissioner of police, Traffic, Cyberabad, and 94 traffic umbrellas under proceedings dated May 15, 2024, issued by the deputy commissioner of police, Traffic-II, Rachakonda, each for a period of five years. Counsel for the petitioner, V. Murali Manohar, contended that it continued to maintain the structures on the roads with advertisements and traffic police branding, and that the GHMC is now interfering with them.

It was argued that the areas in which the structures are located were only recently brought within the GHMC, and that any attempt to impose the regime generally followed by the corporation, contrary to arrangements legitimately entered into between the police and advertising agencies, was illegal. It was further contended that the structures are maintained for the welfare of traffic police personnel and are not merely advertisement kiosks. The petitioner alleged that municipal authorities were also damaging the advertisement flexes displayed on them.

The GHMC contended that permissions ought to have been obtained for kiosks, irrespective of any arrangement between departments. It was also the contention of GHMC that tenders are to be called as per the standard SOP for the purpose of setting up such infrastructure and advertising. During the hearing, the judge asked the GHMC if it would remove all such umbrellas from all over the newly added limits if the necessary permissions had not been taken, especially in the context of coming summer months. Recording the rival submissions, the judge directed the GHMC and the police to file their counters, posted the matter for further hearing.