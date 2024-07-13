Canadian Police Arrest Indian Youth for Abusing Women at Park

Hyderabad: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested a 25-year-old man from India, residing in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in connection with the sexual assault of at least 12 victims at a water park in Moncton.

Sgt Sylvette Hebert of the RCMP reported that the arrest followed a series of sexual assault incidents at a water park on July 7. The accused was allegedly walking around the park, groping people, including several under the age of 16.

Police located and arrested the man, who was subsequently released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on October 24.

"This is still an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims," said Sgt. Hebert of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

A woman took to Facebook, claiming the man was "swimming around touching everyone" and alleging that around 30 people were assaulted by him. The authorities urged any additional victims or witnesses to come forward.