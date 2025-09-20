Campaigning for Jubilee Hills Bypoll Gets on Top Gear

Hyderabad: Major political parties have intensified their campaign in the Jubilee Hills constituency by holding public meetings, undertaking padayatras, visiting slums, and engaging with resident welfare associations (RWAs). A key focus for all parties is mobilising youth volunteers, who can assist polling agents and relievers inside booths, particularly in locations previously marked “critical” by election authorities due to incidents of violence.

Recently, a Congress aspirant organised a Samuhika Seemantham (mass baby shower) for women in Yousufguda, while BRS leaders conducted a memorial meeting for late MLA Maganti Gopinath.

After laying foundation stones for development works in Erragadda ward, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy interacted with residents, while state ministers and Congress in-charges for Jubilee Hills Ponnam Prabhakar and Tummala Nageswara Rao addressed public meetings following another foundation-laying event in Yousufguda. On the same day, Minister Vivek Venkatswamy, also in charge of the constituency, led a padayatra in Rahamath Nagar.

Flex banners of all three major parties are visible across the Jubilee Hills constituency. Party high commands have instructed their cadres to actively participate in Bathukamma and Navaratri celebrations to connect with the electorate during the festive season.

In several parts of the constituency, flats have been rented where party strategists are working on voter enrolment drives, verifying electoral rolls, calling RWAs, and shortlisting polling agents for booth duty.

Independent candidates, too, have stepped up their activity. Some have distributed rice bags to economically-weaker families affected by recent rains, contributed to Ganesh pandals, and promised additional financial support for upcoming Navratri celebrations in colonies and slums.