Campaign Draws to Close, Mics Fall Silent in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Political microphones have been muted after 6 pm on Sunday, after the 48-hour silence period began for the Jubilee Hills byelections due on Tuesday. On the last day of campaign, political parties went all out to make their presence felt among voters, through bike rallies, road shows and meetings all across the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav held a major bike rally from Laxmannagar to Yousufguda checkpost, while BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, along with BRS candidate Maganti Sunita, held a road show at Yousufguda, and BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy along with Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay held door-to-door campaigns on the final day of canvassing.

The Congress campaign, throughout the election period, was centred on promises of development. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with ministers and MLAs canvassed widely, urging the urban voters to give the Congress a chance to develop the city. The Chief Minister participated in multiple road shows and corner meetings, and spoke about the free bus scheme, issuance of new ration cards and jobs to the youth.

The BRS organised major roadshows and public meetings across the Jubilee Hills areas. Rama Rao, along with current and former MLAs attacked the government, and urged the voters to “choose car over bulldozer”. Accusing the Congress party for targeting the poor and demolishing their houses, the party promised justice to the “victims”.

The BJP attempted to shift the voter base by highlighting governance failures by both the Congress and BRS parties, and accused them of not delivering jobs and basic services to the people of Telangana.

While the political parties pushed their agendas, voters called for infrastructural development in Jubilee Hills. Voters from Borabanda, Rahmat Nagar, Moti Nagar among others asked for road repairs and sewage line treatments, along with strong representation in the assembly.

All liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving alcohol across the twin city limits will be closed from 6 pm on November 9 to 6 pm on November 11 for 48 hours, and again from 6 am on November 14 to 6 am on November 15 for 24 hours.

A heavy police force is mobilised across Jubilee Hills to ensure no illegal activities are undertaken during the silent period. Police have also enforced prohibition of assembly of people and public processions from 6 pm of November 9 to 6 am on November 12, which will again be enforced from 6 am on November 14 to 6 am on November 15. Police have also put a strict prohibition on bursting firecrackers in public places on the counting day, November 14.