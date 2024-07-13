Camp Politics Ahead of No-Confidence Motion In Adilabad Municipality

Adilabad: Key parties, including Congress, BRS, and BJP, have started maintaining camps to protect their councillors ahead of the no-confidence motion that will be taken up in the Adilabad Municipal Council on July 18.

The no-confidence motion, to be taken up on July 18, comes in the wake of Adilabad municipal vice chairperson Zahir Ramzani of BRS recently joining the Congress along with 35 ward councillors. There are a total of 49 wards in the municipality.

It is said BJP MLA Payal Shankar and former BRS minister Jogu Ramanna are behind the no-confidence motion moved against the Adilabad municipal vice chairman.

It is learnt that BJP and BRS parties have formed camps to protect their ward councillors ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Ramzani, who is confident of defeating the no-confidence motion with the support of Kandi Srinivas Reddy of the Congress. The Adilabad municipal vice chairman is also maintaining his own camp to protect the municipal councillors who have quit their respective parties and have joined the Congress along with Ramzani.