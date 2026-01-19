Call for Disability Aid Applications After Low Response

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district office of the department for empowerment of persons with disabilities, senior citizens and transgender persons has called on eligible persons with disabilities to apply for assistive devices after applications fell short of targets.

Officials said the insufficient number of applications from eligible beneficiaries had resulted in the target for distribution of several assistive devices unmet. He said the department was now reopening the application window to ensure wider coverage.

The devices for which targets were not met include battery-powered wheelchairs, mobile business battery tricycles known as empower carts, wheelchairs with hybrid attachment systems, laptops for degree students, laptops for students pursuing higher or technical education, and tablet devices.

Eligible beneficiaries residing in Hyderabad district have been asked to submit applications for these devices through the Online Beneficiary Management and Monitoring System.