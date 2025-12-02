Cake-Mixing Season Acquires Festive Mood

HYDERABAD: One of the most exciting events of the Christmas season is cake mixing, which, over a period of time, has come to be known as the cake-mixing ceremony. Hyderabad and Secunderabad, which sell tonnes of traditional cakes during this season, witness a large number of such events — both large gatherings at hotels and community centres, as well as intimate sessions at homes where cake baking has been an old tradition.

Before cake-mixing ceremonies became public events, many colonies in the Secunderabad region — where colonial influence was stronger — practised this tradition at home. Most families would begin mixing for the Christmas cake weeks in advance — typically from December 1. These cakes are usually rich plum cakes packed with dry fruits. The dry fruits are soaked in alcohol, which infuses natural flavours and allows them to mature.

During this maturation period, the dry fruits become lighter so that when mixed into the dough, they do not sink during the baking process. Once baked, the batter transforms into a dark brownish to black loaf of rich plum cake.

For Maria Christina, a resident of A.S. Rao Nagar, “Mixing for the cake is an age-old tradition. We always had the mixing within the family. This is common in most families that bake cakes.”

In recent times, to kick-start the festive mood on a larger scale, cake mixing has turned into a day of celebration. Participants arrive in themed outfits — Santa colours, or olive green and white.

According to Sanika Samant, a school teacher, “At Taj Krishna, I thoroughly enjoyed the mixing. The whole place was decorated beautifully — just like Christmas Eve. The mixing was full of fun and learning, and soon we will be eating the cake that we mixed.”

Akanksha Chatterjee, a cake-mixing enthusiast, said, “For me, at its core, the annual pre-Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony is a cherished ritual symbolising joy, togetherness, and the spirit of Christmas. We put on festive aprons and hats and cheerfully blend rich assortments of dried fruits, nuts and spices that later transform into the signature cake.”

She added, “It’s the kind of experience that takes you down memory lane — meeting friends, greeting everyone, and making new plans for the season.”

Harika, of Bakers, who introduced cake mixing to her customers, gave the event a unique twist by involving them directly in the process. She said, “The event was organised to give customers a firsthand experience of how festive cakes are prepared and to make them part of the celebration. Fun activities were also conducted for the participants.”