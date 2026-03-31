CAG Report Exposes Telangana's Treasury Condition: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday accused the Congress-led Telangana government of deceiving the public by claiming a surplus budget while reportedly accumulating debts worth Rs.8.65 lakh crore.

Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha, in a post on X, said, “The Congress government has pushed Telangana into a dire situation where it has to borrow from RBI for state's daily expenses.”

The CAG 2024-25 report has exposed the state treasury's condition. The post further said, “Except for two days in the year, for the remaining 363 days, it resorted to loans from the Reserve Bank under the guise of Ways and Means Advances, Special Drawing Facilities, and overdrafts.”

In the 2024-25 financial year, it brought in Rs.1.30 lakh crore this way to keep the government afloat. While the amounts borrowed as such must be repaid by the end of the financial year. By March 31, 2025, it failed to repay around Rs.6,000 crore.

“Despite our state treasury having about Rs.12,000 crore in own revenue per month, it has dragged Telangana to a state where it can't even maintain a Rs.1.38 crore balance for daily expenses.”

The Congress government, which has piled up Rs.8.65 lakh crore in debts and burdened each family with Rs.9 lakh in debt, is only deceiving the people by begging from the RBI for daily expenses while claiming it's a state with a surplus budget.