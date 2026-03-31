CAG Nudges Pollution Control Board on Solid Waste Management

Hyderabad: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has outlined critical responsibilities for State Pollution Control Boards, including the one in Telangana, in ensuring effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, as part of its performance audit on urban local bodies.

According to the report, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board is responsible for enforcing SWM Rules across all urban local bodies (ULBs) and regularly reviewing their implementation. The Board is mandated to issue directions for the safe handling and disposal of domestic hazardous waste and to examine proposals for setting up waste processing facilities.

The audit highlighted that the Pollution Control Board must grant, suspend, or cancel authorisations for such facilities while ensuring compliance with environmental standards prescribed under the SWM Rules. Monitoring environmental parameters at waste processing sites is also a key responsibility.