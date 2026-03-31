CAG Flags Wasteful Expenditure in ULBs

Hyderabad: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has flagged discrepancies in the sanitation wing of urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, citing inconsistencies in municipal solid waste (MSW) data submitted between 2019-20 and 2021-22.

The CAG audit covered ULBs including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Haliya, Peerzadiguda, Mahbubnagar, Kothagudem, Zaheerabad and Mancherial. It noted that only one ULB, Yellareddy, failed to furnish audit data on street sweeping.

The CAG reported that GHMC paid Rs.313.2 crore to a concessionaire towards treatment and disposal charges for 44.16 lakh metric tonnes of dry waste between February 2012 and July 2020, despite the waste not being processed.

The audit found that waste segregation at various levels was either absent or only partial. It also noted that the state and ULBs had not notified classification of domestic hazardous and sanitary waste, resulting in a lack of emphasis on segregation through Information, Education and Communication activities.

GHMC reported a revenue loss of Rs.2.29 crore due to the incorrect levy of the environment impact fee. In addition, ULBs collectively failed to collect Rs.324.96 crore towards library cess.

The audit further noted that GHMC supplied 44 lakh bins of 12-litre capacity to 19,57,585 households between 2015-16 and 2019-20 for Rs.28.93 crore. However, waste continued to be collected and transported in mixed form without segregation, defeating the purpose of the expenditure.

The CAG recommended that the state government direct ULBs to ensure 100 per cent collection and segregation of MSW at the household level and its transportation in segregated form to treatment and disposal facilities. It also advised that the Telangana State Pollution Control Board reconcile MSW data with ULB records before inclusion in the annual report on implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.