Cafe Bahar Remains Shut over Family Feud

Hyderabad: Customers, who travelled from far away places to eat Biryani on the weekend at Café Bahar, returned disappointed. This was the tenth Saturday that the shutters of this 51-year-old landmark hotel are closed because of a family dispute.

The roads and bylines which used to be overcrowded when this restaurant was fully functioning are now wearing a deserted look. The employees here have no clue as to what is happening.

One of the employees said there are strict instructions from the owners to keep their mouths shut on the dispute. Same is the case with the vendors who supply daily grocery, dairy, meat and other items here.

This newspaper, which went further more on the closure because of the readers' interest, found out the dispute arose over the revenue sharing between children of the founder.

The sources, who are close to the family, narrated, “After the death of the founder, clashes in the family erupted, which slowly shaped up for the worst. The elders of the community intervened on several occasions and resolved.” They explained, “Even in this issue though the legal intervention is involved, the matter will be resolved soon.”

The senior workers in this restaurant mentioned that the business operations which were put in place by the founder from long back are still being followed till this day and even this closure will not affect the business as this restaurant has the loyal patronage of customers.

Afzal, street vendor who sells goggles to the customers who come out of the restaurant, catching up, said, “I am falling short of the customers, no business. I sell the goggles on this street. I am a native of Uttar Pradesh, you can spot me each day here.”