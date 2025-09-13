Cable Operators Protest in Hyderabad After Discom Cuts Cables

Hyderabad: Cable operators held a protest at Indira Park's Dharna Chowk on Saturday, protesting against the southern discom (TGSPDCL) cutting their cables that had been strung from electricity cables. The operation has left many internet and cable TV services without services.

The discom began cutting cables after the death by electrocution of six persons during a religious procession when the chariot snapped on overhead cable that fell on a power line.

The operators stated that almost 10 lakh users were affected by the removal of cables. They said that their livelihood and the well-being of their families depended on their providing cable services. They said the discom’s action had put under severe pressure and had made them uncertain about their future.

They demanded that the government immediately stop the cutting of cables.

Internet Providers and TSSPDCL Team Up to Restore Hyderabad’s Internet

Hyderabad: Amid the internet services disruption caused by the cutting of broadband fibre cables, the All India Fixed Internet Service Providers Association (AIFISPA) has assured Hyderabad residents that ISPs were working with the authorities to internet services as soon as possible.

After its meeting with southern discom (TSSPDCL) chairman and managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui, the AIFISPA representatives agreed to provide manpower to help TSSPDCL in ensuring safe fibre routing across the city.

"The industry has mobilised ground teams to assess and restore connectivity, with priority given to critical and high-demand areas to work alongside TSSPDCL," said AIFISPA director Harpreet Singh Kainth.

“We urge all departments to follow due process and guidelines to prevent indiscriminate fibre cable cuts that are hampering essential services. We are also collectively engaging with local authorities to arrive at sustainable solutions that balance both safety and service continuity," he added in a statement.

The association regretted the loss of lives due to the electrocution incidents involving hanging cables which triggered the department's decision.

The association noted that the cutting of fibre cables by the electricity department had been indiscriminate and not in adherence with Central government guidelines. The association added that the approach of the electricity department had led to the disruption of several essential services, including connectivity to industry establishments, offices, lakhs of customers who work from home, students attending online classes, job seekers appearing for interviews, or e-surveillance by the police.