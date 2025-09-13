Cable, Internet Operators To Stage ‘Chalo Hyderabad Dharna’ at Indira Park Today

Hyderabad:Cable and internet operators will organise a ‘Chalo Hyderabad Dharna’ at Indira Park on Saturday to protest against power discom disconnecting their cables. They warned that the move threatens the livelihoods of over one lakh employees and has already disrupted services to nearly 10 lakh users in Hyderabad.

In a statement, the Telangana Internet Service Providers Association and small-scale cable operators alleged that cable and internet operators have been suffering heavy losses since cable disconnections began after the accident at Ramanthapur during the Janmashtami celebrations. The association accused the state government of unfairly blaming cable operators for several incidents in the city.



Representatives of the association met BJP Telangana state president N. Ramchander Rao and briefed him about the challenges they are facing. They said that the cable service sector has grown into a small-scale industry, providing employment to more than 1.5 lakh people.



Ramchander Rao assured the operators that the BJP would extend full support to their Dharna. He also promised to mount pressure on the state government to resolve the issues of Internet Service Providers and cable operators.