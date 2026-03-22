Cable Car, Glass Bridge for Bhadrakali Bund

WARANGAL: Kuda is planning to install a cable car and a glass bridge over Bhadrakali Lake in Hanamkonda as part of efforts to develop Warangal as an international tourism destination.

The proposed projects, estimated at ₹60 crore, were outlined by Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy during an inspection of ongoing works on Sunday.

Accompanied by Chief Planning Officer Ajit Reddy, executive engineer Bheem Rao and other officials, he reviewed the second phase of the Bhadrakali Bund (Biodiversity Park) development on the Hunter Road side.

The chairman directed officials to expedite construction of the Mada Veedhulu around the Bhadrakali temple, while ensuring that the temple’s sanctity is maintained in line with directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Plans for the lake include development of nine ‘Navagraha’ islands and measures to enhance water storage capacity. Visitor amenities such as walking tracks, landscaping, lighting, food stalls and boating facilities are also being upgraded.

At the Kakatiya Musical Garden, modernisation works worth ₹3.5 crore are under way. The project includes a musical fountain, a butterfly park and a children’s play area.

The chairman also reviewed works on a Lotus Pond and a medicinal plant garden within the premises. He directed officials to complete projects within timelines, warning of action over delays.