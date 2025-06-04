Telangana Cabinet To Take Key Decisions Tomorrow

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has convened the state Cabinet meeting on June 5 to deliberate on several key issues, including approvals for the Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-2 (part-B), pending matters related to state government employees, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme and action on NDSA, Vigilance Commission reports concerning the Kaleshwaram project.

According to official sources, key issues on cabinet agenda include approval of detailed project reports (DPRs) for the Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-2 (part-B), covering the Medchal and Shamirpet corridors. These DPRs were prepared and cleared by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Board on May 8 and will be forwarded to the Centre for financial assistance once approved by the Cabinet.

The proposed JBS Station-Medchal route will span 24.5 km as a fully elevated corridor with 18 stations, while the JBS Station-Shamirpet route will stretch 22 km, comprising 14 stations, with a 1.65 km underground section near the Hakimpet Indian Air Force Station. The RGIA-Future City route, up to Skill University, will extend over 39.6 km, including underground, elevated, and at-grade sections. These plans are seen as integral to the Chief Minister's vision of transforming the JBS region into an international transit hub.

The Cabinet is also expected to address pending demands of government employees, especially the clearance of at least one or two of the pending five dearness allowances (DAs) yet to be disbursed. Discussion is likely on the issuance of new job notifications, which were on hold since August 2024 due to the Supreme Court’s sub-categorisation case, resolved in April this year.

Another key focus will be the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme aimed at providing self-employment to unemployed youth. The distribution of sanction letters for financial assistance, originally scheduled for June 2, was postponed to allow for careful beneficiary selection, following an overwhelming 16.23 lakh applications for five lakh sanctioned units. Financial aid under this scheme ranges from `50,000 to `4 lakh, depending on the self-employment category.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss NDSA and Vigilance Commission reports on the Kaleshwaram project. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) submitted a 378-page report on April 24 this year, highlighting that the lack of a proper Operations & Maintenance manual contributed to failures at the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. The report also faulted the previous BRS government for initiating construction before DPR approval by central agencies and for making substantial project deviations.

The State Vigilance Commission, in a separate report submitted in March this year and made public on Monday, recommended disciplinary action against 57 current and former irrigation department engineers. It also advised recovery of costs from the contractor, L&T–PES JV, specifically for the replacement of Block-7 of the Medigadda barrage. The Cabinet is expected to chart a course of action based on the recommendations of the NDSA and Vigilance Commission.