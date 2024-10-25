Cabinet to Meet Today, New RoR Act

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has convened a crucial Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat for Saturday, with a significant agenda focused on agricultural, revenue, and welfare schemes.

High on the agenda are decisions around the new Revenue Act 2024 and abolishment of Dharani portal, and introduction of Bhumata portal.

Originally planned for October 23, the meeting was rescheduled to October 26 to accommodate a study tour by revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar to South Korea from October 20 to 25.

The Cabinet is set to deliberate on several landmark issues, with potential decisions impacting the state's agriculture sector, revenue management and welfare programs. The cabinet is likely to take a decision on convening Legislative Assembly session in November to discuss important issues pertaining to Musi rejuvenation and Rythu Bharosa, among others.

There will be a focus on the new Revenue Act 2024, known as the Record of Rights (RoR) Act, which aims to streamline land record management. In line with this, there is an expectation that the cabinet will endorse replacing Dharani portal with Bhumata portal, aimed at providing an enhanced digital interface for land records.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme, which supports farmers with financial aid, will also be evaluated. Under the new government, this scheme could see an increase in support to Rs 7,500 per acre for the rabi season, replacing the Rs 5,000 per acre provided by the BRS regime under its Rythu Bandhu scheme. Additionally, the cabinet will consider a new paddy procurement policy in response to the recent kharif season.

Following the Musi study tour, the cabinet will discuss potential development and rehabilitation measures, including a relief package for families affected by the Musi rejuvenation project. The proposed assistance includes house sites, 2BHK homes and financial aid for displaced residents.

Another focus is the implementation of Indiramma Housing scheme. Plans to allocate approximately four lakh houses across Telangana by November are expected to be finalised, with each constituency receiving an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 homes. To streamline the beneficiary selection, the government has proposed Indiramma committees at the village, ward and division levels in gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations.

The demands of government employees, particularly those impacted by GO 317 transfers under the previous regime, will also be addressed. Employee unions have requested resolution of long-standing demands, including five outstanding dearness allowance (DA) arrears and Employee Health Scheme (EHS) adjustments.