Cabinet Sub-Committee Convenes First Meeting on Godavari Pushkaralu-2027 in Telangana

Hyderabad: The first meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Godavari Pushkaralu-2027 commenced at the Secretariat here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Adluri Laxman Kumar, along with Government Advisor P Sudarshan Reddy, and senior officials of the departments concerned, attended the meeting.

Five days ago, the State government constituted a nine-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Sridhar Babu to examine and take a decision on conducting Godavari Pushkaralu in Telangana in 2027.

The government has appointed seven Ministers - Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Seethaka, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Adluri Laxman Kumar and an MLA Sudershan Reddy as members in the committee.

It further stated that the MPs, MLAs and MLCs representing the areas abutting the Godavari River would be invited for the meetings as special invitees as and when required. The Principal Secretary, Revenue (Endowments) department is convener of the committee.