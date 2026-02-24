Cabinet Nod to Upgrade TVVP to Directorate of Secondary Health Care

Hyderabad: The Cabinet has reportedly approved a proposal to convert the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) into the Directorate of Secondary Health Care (DSH), bringing secondary-level government hospitals directly under a full-fledged government department.

The decision, said to have been cleared on Monday, ends the autonomous status of TVVP and grants it directorate rank. The TVVP covers 184 hospitals , including community health centres, area hospitals and district hospitals, serving as a bridge between primary health centres and teaching hospitals.

Officials said the autonomous structure had led to delays in budget releases, salary payments and employee benefits. Staff have long demanded directorate status, pointing to issues such as delayed wages and lack of certain government health benefits. Andhra Pradesh had earlier converted its equivalent body into a secondary health care directorate after bifurcation.

Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha is learnt to have pushed for the change after a detailed study by the Administrative Staff College of India. The proposal was placed before Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and approved by the Cabinet.

The move is expected to improve funding flow, administrative supervision and coordination within the health department, with officials stating it will strengthen services in district-level hospitals statewide.