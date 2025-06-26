Cabinet Meeting Date Announced In Advance As Part Of CM's Reform

Hyderabad:Aiming to set new standards in governance, the state government has initiated major administrative reforms as per the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The government has announced the date for holding the next Cabinet meeting much in advance. After the previous Cabinet meeting was held on June 23, ministers were informed on the same day that the next meeting would be held on July 10.

With a vision to not only lead in agriculture and farmers’ welfare schemes but also to become a model for good governance, the state government has rolled out a comprehensive plan to streamline Cabinet functioning and policy execution.



As part of this initiative, the government has decided to conduct Cabinet meetings twice a month, once every 15 days, to ensure timely decision-making and continuous monitoring of implementation of policy decisions. CM Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to hold these meetings regularly to avoid delays in administrative decisions and to review ground-level execution of development and welfare schemes. The move is also aimed at addressing public grievances in a time-bound manner.

So far, Telangana has held 98 Cabinet meetings since the state’s formation in June 2014. Notably, since the Congress government took charge in December 2023, 18 Cabinet meetings have already been conducted. Going forward, the schedule for each Cabinet meeting will be announced well in advance to ensure it doesn’t clash with ministers’ field visits and daily schedules.

Additionally, the government plans to digitise the entire Cabinet documentation process. So far, agenda papers and "table items" have been shared as hard copies with ministers, and the General Administration Department has been responsible for handling these confidential documents. However, the government now intends to transition to a secure digital filing system to ensure better data protection and streamlined storage of Cabinet decisions.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao is overseeing the digitisation process. They are studying best practices from other states where similar systems are already in place to adopt the most efficient digital governance methods.

Another significant reform includes the introduction of a quarterly "Status Report Cabinet Meeting." Every three months, a special Cabinet session will be held to review the implementation status of decisions made in the previous meetings. During these sessions, ministers along with principal and department secretaries will present action-taken reports and implementation updates for discussion.

Through these measures, the Telangana government aims to institutionalise transparency, ensure accountability and enhance administrative efficiency, thereby setting a benchmark for governance across the country.