Cabinet Expansion Hopes Dashed as CM Revanth Returns from Delhi

Hyderabad: The hope of Congress leaders of a Cabinet berth before Dasara were dashed, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy returning from Delhi without discussing the matter with AICC leaders. The CM, who reached Delhi on Sunday to attend a conference on left wing extremism, was unable to meet the party high command which was preoccupied with the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir election results.

After Amit Shah’s conference, Revanth Reddy had stayed back in Delhi to seek clearance from the Congress high command for the Cabinet expansion, which has been pending since December 2023. His extended stay had fuelled speculation that the Cabinet reshuffle could happen this week.

By Tuesday noon, it became evident that no meetings would take place, prompting Revanth Reddy to return home.

There are six vacancies in Revanth Reddy's cabinet, with over a dozen strong contenders vying for them. The Congress leadership is facing a tough challenge in selecting ministers due to the complex caste and political equations.

Cabinet hopefuls, who had expected an announcement before Dasara, now believe they may have to wait until after Diwali for any further developments.