Cabinet Clears Proposals for Infra Boom in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana is set for a massive infrastructure expansion over the next few months, covering a wide range of sectors including roads, elevated corridors, Musi river rejuvenation, hospitals and integrated residential schools. The state government has cleared major hurdles for several long-pending projects, signalling an aggressive push towards infrastructure development.

At the Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday, the government approved the transfer of 435 acres of defence land for the construction of two elevated corridors, Paradise Junction-Shamirpet and Paradise Junction-Dairy Farm Road.

The same extent of land will be transferred to the defence ministry in exchange, paving the way for the projects that will decongest northern Hyderabad.

The defence land, valued at Rs 1,018.79 crore, is located in Kowkoor, Singaipally, Thumkunta, and Jawaharnagar, while alternate land parcels of equal value have been allotted to the defence ministry for a proposed Field Firing Range.

The Cabinet also approved the allocation of 300 acres in Rajendranagar for the Musi Rejuvenation Project. The land currently belongs to the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (Walamtari) and the Telangana Engineering Research Laboratory (TERL), which together hold 426.30 acres.

Due to previous allocations for the Outer Ring Road and some encroachments, the combined available land of both institutions now stands at 345.52 acres. The government has decided to relocate these institutions by providing them with alternate land elsewhere.

Walamtari, which was allotted 217.15 acres in 1983, has its campus spread across Premavathipet, Kismatpura, and Himayatsagar, while the TERL campus occupies 128.37 acres. Portions of the existing campuses are affected by river submergence and encroachments, prompting the need for relocation.

In the education sector, the Cabinet has sanctioned the construction of 78 Young India Integrated Residential Schools at a cost of Rs 15,600 crore, allocating Rs 200 crore for each school. These institutions aim to provide state-of-the-art facilities and holistic education to rural and underprivileged students.

The government has also accelerated work on Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals. TIMS Sanathnagar will be operational by October 2025, TIMS Warangal by December 2025, TIMS Alwal by March 2026, and TIMS LB Nagar by June 2026. Expansion of NIMS-Hyderabad is expected to be completed by December 2026.

Under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), the Cabinet approved tenders for the construction and maintenance of 5,566 km of roads and building roads at an estimated cost of Rs 10,547 crore, for which tenders will be issued within a week. Additionally, the panchayat raj engineering department has invited tenders on Friday worth Rs 6,294 crore for 2,162 rural roads, covering 7,449 km across 96 constituencies. Contractors will construct the roads within 30 months and maintain them for 15 years.