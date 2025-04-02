Cabinet berths for Hyd, RR dists urged

Hyderabad:Senior Congress leader Kunduru Jana Reddy has urged AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal to allocate a ministerial position to the combined Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts. His appeal came amid reports that the expansion of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet was expected soon.

Jana Reddy, advocating on behalf of MLAs from the two districts, emphasised that inducting a minister from the region would bolster the party’s influence. He recalled that during undivided Andhra Pradesh, Rangareddy district had five to six ministers, whereas the present Congress government has none from the region. He urged Kharge and Venugopal to ensure at least one representative from each district is included in the Cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs from undivided Rangareddy district intensified their demand for Cabinet representation. On Tuesday, they wrote to Kharge and AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, requesting the inclusion of a representative from Rangareddy. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who represents Vikarabad, was among the signatories.

A delegation of MLAs, including T. Rammohan Reddy (Parigi), Malreddy Rangareddy (Ibrahimpatnam) and B. Manohar Reddy (Tandur), met Kharge in Delhi on Tuesday and formally submitted their request. In their letter, they highlighted the significance of undivided Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy, which together account for 42 per cent of Telangana’s population. They underscored the region’s strategic role as a bridge between urban and rural areas.

The MLAs also noted that the previous BRS government appointed six ministers from these districts, representing Reddy, BC and Minority communities. In contrast, the current Congress government has no ministers from the area. "As we approach the GHMC and local body elections, we firmly believe that ministerial representation from these two districts will enhance the party’s prospects and improve our electoral performance," the MLAs stated in their letter.