Cabinet Aspirants Call on Kharge

Hyderabad: Cabinet aspirants met with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Hyderabad on Thursday, urging him to consider them for the three remaining vacancies in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet. Although Kharge offered them nominated posts, the MLAs insisted on securing Cabinet berths.

Congress MLAs K. Premsagar Rao (Mancherial), Malreddy Rangareddy (Ibrahimpatnam), T. Rammohan Reddy (Parigi) and P. Sudharshan Reddy (Bodhan) attended the meeting, held ahead of Mallikarjun’s party engagements on Friday. These four had been strong contenders during the June Cabinet expansion, in which the Chief Minister filled only five of the eight vacant slots, leaving three positions unfilled.

Mallikarjun met each MLA individually and asked them to remain patient, assuring that the party high command would address their concerns soon. When he proposed alternative roles, such as Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly or chairmanships of state-run corporations with Cabinet rank, all four declined, making clear they sought full cabinet portfolios, not nominated appointments.

Frustrated by the offer, Premsagar Rao reportedly walked out of the meeting. Malreddy Rangareddy warned that neglecting Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, home to 60 per cent of the state’s population, could have serious electoral consequences. Mallikarjun then assured the MLAs that the high command would discuss the matter and resolve it shortly, asking them to remain calm in the meantime.