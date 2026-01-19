Cabinet Approves Land Acquisition for Metro Phase 2, Municipal Polls by Feb. 15

Medaram: The historic Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Medaram on Sunday, the first to be held outside Hyderabad, cleared a series of major policy decisions with regard to Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, municipal elections, transport, education, tourism and irrigation.

A key decision was to expedite the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail and fast-track the process of taking over the Phase-I project from L&T. The Cabinet also approved land acquisition proposals worth ₹2,787 crore for Metro Rail-II.

Briefing the media after the meeting, information and public relations minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Cabinet resolved to hold municipal elections at the earliest and advised the State Election Commission to take steps to complete the process before February 15 at 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations covering 2,996 wards and divisions. The reservation process has been completed based on the Dedicated BC Commission’s report. The Cabinet directed officials to frame the election schedule carefully in view of festivals such as the month of Ramzan and Maha Shivaratri in February.

On the Godavari Pushkaralu from July 27 to August 3, 2027, it was decided to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee to plan comprehensive development of all major and ancient temples along the river from Basara to Bhadrachalam, while simultaneously promoting eco-tourism. The government aims to develop this entire stretch as a spiritual and tourism circuit.

Officials from the endowments, revenue, forest, tourism and archaeology departments have been instructed to jointly prepare a detailed project report. The Chief Minister directed that an integrated development plan be prepared and submitted by March 31.

On Hyderabad Metro Rail, the Cabinet noted that proposals for four corridors under Phase-IIA and three corridors under Phase-IIB were pending approval with the Centre. The Cabinet approved the speeding up of land acquisition to avoid further delays, clearing proposals involving an estimated expenditure of ₹2,787 crore.

In the education sector, the Cabinet sanctioned a law college, with 24 posts, and a pharmacy college with 28 posts under Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda. It also approved the creation of the registrar post for Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University.

For industrial and eco-friendly development, the Cabinet permitted the allotment of 494 acres of land to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for the establishment of an eco-town in Abdullapur mandal near Hyderabad.

To ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad city, the Cabinet approved the construction of a nine-km road connecting the ICCC in Banjara Hills to the Shilpa Layout Road. This corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity and reduce traffic bottlenecks in the western parts of the city.

In a major boost to irrigation in Mulugu district, the Cabinet approved the Potlapur lift irrigation project. Under this scheme, water will be lifted from Ramappa Cheruvu to provide irrigation to 7,500 acres and fill 30 tanks and ponds, benefiting five villages. The project will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹143 crore and is expected to enhance agricultural productivity and water security in the region.