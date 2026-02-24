Cabinet Approves Census Operations from May 11

Hyderabad: The first phase of Census-2027 operations across Telangana will be launched on May 11, with extensive administrative arrangements in place to conduct the nationwide exercise as per the schedule prescribed by the Centre.

Around 89,000 personnel, including enumerators and nodal officers, will participate in the census operations in Telangana. The second phase of population enumeration is scheduled to be conducted in February 2027.

The Cabinet at its meeting on Monday reviewed preparations being made for the Census and approved commencement of the first phase — the house listing operation — from May 11 to June 9. Officials informed the Cabinet that the enumeration process would follow the Centre’s prescribed questionnaire consisting of 34 questions.

In a key decision aimed at strengthening public healthcare services, the Cabinet approved restructuring of the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) by converting it into the Directorate of Secondary Health Care (DSH). The Cabinet cleared the proposal for introduction of a bill to grant the institution full-fledged government department status, replacing its existing autonomous structure. The move is expected to enhance funding priority, speed up procurement of medicines and surgical equipment, ensure timely payment of salaries to doctors and staff, and improve delivery of medical services in government hospitals.

The Cabinet also decided to undertake major reforms in the health and medical department to ensure efficient management of hospitals functioning under different administrative wings. A committee headed health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha will be constituted to study policy measures and recommend structural reforms. Government adviser Dr Nori Dattatreya and noted public health expert Dr K. Srinath Reddy will be members of the committee, whose suggestions will guide the reforms. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy suggested examining options to separate medical services from administrative services in hospitals to improve governance and operational efficiency.

The Cabinet approved establishment of a Multi-Modal Logistics Park and a Food Processing Park at Koheda in Rangareddy district by transferring 223.09 acres of land to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). In addition, 239 acres of land under the Telangana Housing Board were allocated to the agriculture marketing department for setting up a world-class fruit market.

To strengthen higher education infrastructure, the Cabinet allotted 70 acres of land at Gummuduru in Mahbubabad mandal for an engineering college under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and 36 acres at Ummapur in Husnabad mandal of Siddipet district for another engineering college under Satavahana University.

Land was also allocated across 10 districts —Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Hyderabad — for construction of 21 Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

The Cabinet sanctioned five acres of land in Bhadrachalam for construction of a greenfield mini stadium. It also approved allocation of 20 acres at Dhamsalapuram in Khammam Urban mandal for construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Divya Kshetram under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Additionally, 3 acres and 12 guntas of land were allotted to the endowments department for construction of a Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy temple at Chigurumamidi mandal headquarters in Karimnagar district.