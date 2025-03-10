Cab drivers seek higher fares, boycott airport trips

Hyderabad: Cab drivers working with app-hailing platforms have decided to boycott airport trips in protest against app-based platforms paying low fares in Hyderabad. However, airport officials claimed that the transport services to the airport remained unaffected by the boycott.

“While many drivers were part of the boycott, the total number of drivers in the city is about 1,25 lakh, which is why ride availability at the airport has not been impacted. The boycott is growing but since there are so many drivers overall, airport services haven’t been hit yet,” said Shaik Salauddin, the president of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU).

The boycott call given by TGPWU initially received the support of around 3,000-4,000 drivers, but the number has grown to nearly 40,000, Salauddin said.

Salauddin said the situation is severely affecting the livelihood of drivers. “Even on repeated representations to the government and transport department requesting fair and uniform pricing for aggregator services, no action has been taken,” he added.

Nagesh Kumar, the president of the Bharat Rashtra Trade Union (BRTU), taxi sector, said that they have received strong support from drivers. “We will continue to boycott airport trips until the fares are revised,” he stated.

On its social media account, TGPWU wrote, “Attention Hyderabad airport travellers, drivers from Ola, Uber and Rapido are facing unfairly low fares for airport trips, forcing many to decline such rides. We demand platform companies to ensure fair pay for drivers' hard work.”