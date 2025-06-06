Cab Driver Booked For Blackmailing Woman

Hyderabad:Begumpet police have booked a cab driver from Balkampet for allegedly blackmailing a 30-year-old woman with personal photographs taken during their earlier acquaintance.

Investigators said the accused, identified as Uma Mahesh, recently sent the images to the woman — who lives in Prakashnagar and has been separated from her husband since 2024 — threatening to post them on social media and share them with her family unless she complied with his sexual demands.

After receiving the threats, the victim approached Begumpet police, who registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. A search is under way to catch the suspect.

Father, son killed as lorry hits bike in Khammam



Nalgonda:A father and son were killed instantly in a road accident on Thursday evening at NTR Circle in Khammam city, police reported.

The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Ajimira Balya and his 18-year-old son, Sai Krishna, residents of Dubba Thanda in Dornakal mandal.

According to Khammam City Police, the accident occurred when a lorry struck the motorcycle on which Balya and Sai Krishna were travelling toward Khammam from their native village. Balya was riding the bike and en route to enroll his son in a private junior college.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the lorry driver’s negligent driving caused the collision, police said.

Ethanol plant case: 10 held in Gadwal dist



Hyderabad:A day after villagers ransacked the premises of an ethanol plant by damaging vehicles and temporary sheds, the Gadwal district police on Thursday arrested 10 persons and identified a total 40 villagers for indulging in damaging the property.

Police said that more than 100 persons, including women indulged in damaging the JCBs and parked vehicles in protest against construction of an ethanol plant at the Rajoli village of Pedda Dhanwada mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Wednesday.



In the incident, villagers also lobbed stones at police and more than five policemen suffered injuries. Following the incident, the Gadwal police registered cases against ten villagers on Wednesday and identified over 40 persons. Police said that they collected video footage from the spot and verified it. As per the video footage, police have identified a total of 40 persons including women.



“We have arrested ten persons and produced them before the court on Thursday. While some of the villagers participated in assaulting the ethanol plant staff and police are still absconding. We will arrest the remaining accused in these cases soon,” police said.



Police officials said that days before the incident, police asked the villagers to submit their representations to redress their issues. However, there was no response from the villagers. When the management started construction of the ethanol plant, eight villagers might have been motivated by unknown persons and indulged in damaging the vehicles and sheds at the spot.



NCSC notice to collector, SP on land encroachment in Karukonda



Hyderabad:The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notices to Bhadradri Kothagudem district collector Jitesh V. Patil and district superintendent of police (SP) B. Rohit Raju to submit a report on action taken on a land encroachment complaint filed by a resident of Karukonda village of Laxmidevipally mandal in 20 days.

The petitioner, Manda Pradeep, had filed a complaint with the RDO and the Tahsildar that some people encroached on his ancestral agricultural land in Karukonda village and harassed him and his family. However, the officials did not take any action.



Pradeep approached NCSC director Dr G. Sunil Kumar Babu and filed a complaint on May 26. If the collector and SP fail to submit reports within 20 days of receipt of the notice, the commission may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission, Babu said.



Excise cop, nephew caught smuggling ganja



Hyderabad:Shadnagar police arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly transporting 1.5 kg of ganja. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Anjab and his uncle, Sultan Ahmed, an excise constable. During routine Bakrid checks, police noticed Anjab acting suspiciously while carrying a covered package. Upon inspection, officers found the contraband. Anjab confessed that he was instructed to deliver the ganja to an unidentified consumer in the city. Following this, Sultan Ahmed was located and arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

AIMIM corporator passes away



Hyderabad:Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, 55, AIMIM corporator from Santosh Nagar, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. A two-time corporator, he had attended the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council meeting earlier in the day.



Muzaffar Hussain collapsed after returning home to Madannapet and died on the way to the hospital. His sudden demise shocked AIMIM leaders and fellow GHMC members, who expressed their condolences. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi attended the funeral, held on Wednesday at Chanchalguda.

Agniveers pass out ceremony at Artillery Centre

Hyderabad:The Artillery Centre in Hyderabad conducted the attestation ceremony for Agniveer Batch 05/24 on Wednesday, marking the completion of their basic military training and formal induction into the Indian Army.



The ceremony was held at the Palani Parade Ground and reviewed by Brigadier Rahul Thapliyal, Sena Medal, commandant and chief executive instructor of the Artillery Centre.



Addressing the Agniveers, Brigadier Thapliyal commended them for their dedication, discipline and resilience during the training period. He said the recruits were now prepared in mind, body and spirit to serve the country and uphold the values of the Indian Army. He also appreciated the instructors and training staff for their professionalism in moulding the new batch.



The day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial inside the Artillery Centre campus. Agniveers, instructors and senior officers paid tribute to fallen soldiers in a solemn gathering.



The parade showcased drill movements and formations by the Agniveers, demonstrating the training they had undergone. The attestation ceremony formally signifies the transition of trainees into active soldiers under the Agnipath recruitment scheme.



According to Army officials, the Agniveers were trained in physical endurance, weapon handling, military drills and regimental values over the course of several months.