Cab Crunch Expected at RGIA

19 March 2025 11:03 PM IST

To minimise inconvenience, the advisory highlights alternative commute options available at the airport, including radio cabs, car rentals, prepaid taxis and the Pushpak Luxury Airport Liners.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, has issued a travel advisory warning of a possible shortage of cabs due to a protest call by drivers’ unions, which may lead to longer wait times. (DC)

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, has issued a travel advisory warning of a possible shortage of cabs due to a protest call by drivers’ unions, which may lead to longer wait times.

Passengers needing assistance can visit the transport help desk at the car park area near Aeroplaza.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
