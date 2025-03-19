Cab Crunch Expected at RGIA

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, has issued a travel advisory warning of a possible shortage of cabs due to a protest call by drivers’ unions, which may lead to longer wait times.

To minimise inconvenience, the advisory highlights alternative commute options available at the airport, including radio cabs, car rentals, prepaid taxis and the Pushpak Luxury Airport Liners.

Passengers needing assistance can visit the transport help desk at the car park area near Aeroplaza.