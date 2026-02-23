CA Girdhari Lal Toshniwal elected as Chairman of ICAI

Hyderabad: Girdhari Lal Toshniwal has been elected chairman of the Hyderabad branch of the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for 2026-27. The new managing committee formally took charge on Monday.

Along with Toshniwal, the newly-elected office bearers included Uppalapati Saran Kumar, vice-chairman; Kumar Pal Tated, secretary; Shailesh Khandelwal, treasurer; Mukkara Sai Charan Reddy as chairman of Southern India Chartered Accountants Students Association and Gonugunta Murali as co-chairman.

Speaking after assuming office, chairman Toshniwal said the branch would organise a wide range of programmes in the coming year, focusing on emerging technologies, professional development and specialised topics such as the IPO journey, including compliance, documentation, valuation and listing processes.

He added that the team would work together with dedication to serve members and students and promote knowledge enrichment.

Central Council member Dayaniwas Sharma congratulated the team and appreciated the branch for acquiring land within a short period. Muppala Sridhar and SIRC vice-chairman Mandava Sunil Kumar stressed the importance of unity and collective effort.