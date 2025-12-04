C-DAC Meet For Student, Faculty Progress

Hyderabad: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Hyderabad, is organising the 4th Training and Placement Officers and Faculty Meet on Thursday.

The main objective of the meet is to discuss MeitY’s Skill Development programmes, student internship schemes, faculty development programmes, industry-academia collaboration, strategies to enhance students’ employability, industry-oriented training programmes, and technology demonstrations.

Participants will get the opportunity to interact with C-DAC’s R&D scientists and engineers and learn about the latest trends and emerging job opportunities in advanced technologies.

The meet has been organised for officers from higher education, technical education, skill development departments, TPOs, deans, principals, HoDs, and faculty from universities, engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges, ITI colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) teaching STEM subjects.